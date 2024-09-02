Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Vietnam
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
