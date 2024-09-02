Malaysian, New Zealand Pms Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon affirmed Monday, at a press held in the Malaysian capital, that they are united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza, and finding a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Malaysian prime minister said the prospects for a ceasefire do not look promising at present. He pointed to the lack of commitment from countries, especially the United States, that could exert influence to stop the conflict, stressing that the only hope is to engage the United States in taking a stronger position.

In turn, Luxon explained, "We are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, and we call for bringing the parties to the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution."

Luxon, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia, said his country will expand its defense cooperation with Malaysia and will deploy one of its P8 Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to Butterworth in the northern Malaysian state of Penang to participate in a joint training.

