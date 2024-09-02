Amir Leaves For Sweden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today heading to the Kingdom of Sweden on an official visit, as part of a European tour, which also includes the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Finland.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
