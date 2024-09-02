Liverpool secures 3-0 win against Manchester United as Luis Diaz scores double

(MENAFN) Colombian forward Luis Diaz was the standout performer as Liverpool secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Manchester United in their English clash on Sunday at Old Trafford. Diaz made his mark by scoring twice in the first half, with his first goal coming in the 35th minute. He headed the ball into the net from a corner, putting Liverpool ahead. Diaz doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 42nd minute with a precise low shot from inside the area, showcasing his clinical finishing ability.



Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah played a crucial role in the match, contributing two assists in the first half. Salah’s contributions continued as he added a third goal for Liverpool in the 56th minute. This goal followed a period of intense pressure from Liverpool, which forced a mistake in the Manchester United midfield. Salah’s goal capped off a dominant performance by Liverpool, who were on a high, maintaining their lead comfortably throughout the second half.



Despite Liverpool's commanding performance, Manchester United had their chances to get back into the game. Forward Joshua Zirkzee missed two significant opportunities to score, which could have altered the outcome of the match. Liverpool’s defense remained resolute, ensuring that Manchester United did not find the back of the net, and Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season.



Liverpool, under the management of Arne Slot, have now won all three of their Premier League games, maintaining a perfect record and keeping a clean sheet in each match. With nine points from three games and seven goals scored, Liverpool sits in second place in the league standings. Manchester City, however, leads the Premier League with a better goal difference after also winning their first three games. City’s recent 3-1 victory over West Ham United was highlighted by a hat-trick from Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland, further demonstrating their attacking prowess.

