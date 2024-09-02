Residential PV By Shenzhen Shangfang Clean Energy Co.,Ltd Wins Silver In A' Energy Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residential Pv

Shenzhen Shangfang Clean Co.,Ltd's Residential PV Recognized for Excellence in Energy Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of energy design, has announced Shenzhen Shangfang Clean Energy Co.,Ltd 's "Residential PV" as the recipient of the Silver A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Residential PV system within the energy industry, positioning it as an innovative and impactful design solution.Residential PV aligns perfectly with current trends and needs in the energy industry, offering a scalable, efficient, and user-friendly solution for residential photovoltaic energy storage. By incorporating intelligent management, wireless data transmission, and modular battery components, this design advances industry standards and practices while providing practical benefits to users, such as remote monitoring and customizable capacity.What sets Residential PV apart is its comprehensive approach to energy storage, combining cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design. The system boasts a maximum conversion efficiency of 98.4% thanks to the use of Gallium Nitride semiconductor material, which reduces internal losses during power conversion. The protective coating on the battery modules enhances durability, making it suitable for outdoor use and reducing the risk of failure due to environmental factors.This recognition from the A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award serves as a motivator for Shenzhen Shangfang Clean Energy Co.,Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the energy industry. The success of Residential PV may inspire future designs that prioritize intelligent management, efficiency, and adaptability to various scenarios, ultimately contributing to the advancement of renewable energy solutions.Residential PV was designed by a talented team including Junqing Fan, Xi Gui, Xin Jin, Xinjian Chen, Facai Zhou, Yixuan Li, and Shenzhen Shangfang Clean Energy Co.,Ltd. Each member contributed their expertise to create this award-winning energy storage system.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Shenzhen Shangfang Clean Energy Co.,LtdShenzhen Shangfang Clean Energy Co.,Ltd is a China-based company that specializes in providing customized solutions and services for the development, design, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of distributed photovoltaic power stations. With a team of highly experienced experts in the field of solar photovoltaic power generation, Shangfang Energy focuses on scientific and technological innovation to build a world-class clean energy asset development and management platform, actively responding to global climate change and promoting the development of a zero-carbon society.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, energy industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the designer's exceptional expertise, talent, and ability to create impactful and innovative designs.About A' Design AwardThe A' Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Award is a prestigious international juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects in the energy industry. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity, receive global recognition, and contribute to advancing the energy industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

