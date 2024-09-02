Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies: Delivering Cost-Effective Medical Solutions For The Digital Age

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Recording Solution

TEAC Medical Recorders

Barco Coronis MDCC-6530 6MP Color LED Fusion

Barco Coronis 3MP LED

logo - Hiliex

Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies is a distributor of surgical and medical diagnostic display monitors, printers, recorders, and medical imaging systems.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies , a leading distributor and value-added reseller of medical diagnostic and surgical display monitors, printers, recorders, and medical imaging systems, is proud to announce its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare facilities worldwide with cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions. Dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of the medical industry, Hiliex delivers tailored upgrades and system enhancements to hospitals, medical offices, and institutions, ensuring they remain competitive in the digital era.Innovative Medical Solutions for an Evolving MarketIn today's fast-paced digital landscape, healthcare providers constantly seek efficient, reliable, and affordable solutions to maintain and improve their medical systems. Hiliex meets this demand by offering a wide range of products and services designed to extend the lifespan of existing equipment and streamline medical procedures without the need for costly replacements.Hiliex's product offerings include new and refurbished items as well as upgradeable parts for a variety of medical applications, such as radiology, ultrasound, endoscopy, and surgery (OR). By working with various brands and manufacturers, Hiliex is uniquely positioned to offer multi-vendor solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients. This flexibility allows Hiliex to cross-reference models, offer both original and upgraded replacements, and provide versatile, cost-effective alternatives that maximize efficiency and reduce operational downtime.“At Hiliex, our mission is to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care while optimizing their operational costs,” said the CEO of Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies.“We understand the importance of delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that adapt to the needs of our clients, whether they're running a small private clinic or a large hospital system.”A Comprehensive Range of Products and ServicesHiliex Advanced Medical Technologies' core product range includes medical-grade LCD and CRT monitors, printers, recorders, digitizers, dry film imagers, computed radiography (CR), digital radiography (DR), PACS software, DICOM conversions, and ultrasound systems. These products, sourced from premier manufacturers known for their quality and reliability, are available as new or refurbished models. This ensures customers can access appropriate equipment based on operational and budgetary requirements.Not limited to hardware alone, Hiliex also excels in providing software solutions, such as PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) software, which integrates seamlessly with existing medical systems to streamline medical imaging and diagnostic processes. Additionally, Hiliex offers a wide range of surgical equipment and systems for specialized departments like radiology, biomedical engineering, nuclear medicine, and more.“Our goal is to serve as a one-stop shop for healthcare providers,” said CEO.“From imaging centers and radiology departments to biomedical engineering teams, we provide customized, scalable solutions designed to enhance efficiency while keeping costs under control. Our approach meets immediate needs and future-proofs our clients' operations by ensuring compatibility with advancing technologies.”The TEAC UR-NEXT: Setting a New Standard for Medical Recording SolutionsAmong the innovative products in Hiliex's portfolio is the TEAC UR-NEXT, a groundbreaking 4K and 3D/Dual Channel recording solution specifically designed for the medical industry. Built with reliability and advanced technology in mind, the TEAC UR-NEXT allows medical professionals to record at the latest 4K resolutions with 60 frames per second, as well as Full HD, which remains a popular option in many facilities.The TEAC UR-NEXT boasts several impressive features, including one-touch video and photo recording, a large touch display for live view and playback, and real-time recording to a variety of media formats, including USB drives, iHDD, DVD, and NAS. Additionally, the device supports simultaneous 2D and HD proxy file creation for 3D or 4K recordings and DICOM integration for stills, video, and cine loops.The TEAC UR-NEXT adheres to rigorous medical standards, including FDA, CE MDR, and IEC/EN 60601 certifications. It also complies with HIPAA and GDPR regulations, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures for data protection.With its cutting-edge design and uncompromising performance, the TEAC UR-NEXT is an ideal solution for various medical applications, including surgery, endoscopy, radiology, and more. This versatility, combined with Hiliex's commitment to delivering premium products at an affordable cost, makes the TEAC UR-NEXT an attractive option for healthcare providers looking to upgrade their recording systems.Serving a Global Client BaseHiliex's reputation for excellence extends beyond national borders, as the company serves an international clientele of governmental facilities, hospitals (both public and private), imaging centers, dental offices, research facilities, universities, and more. Whether working with a small medical office or a large hospital system, Hiliex provides exceptional service tailored to each client's unique needs.“Our clients come to us because they know we deliver more than just products-we deliver solutions,” said the CEO.“We pride ourselves on our ability to respond quickly to our client's needs, providing fast delivery and ensuring that their orders are fulfilled to the highest standards of quality and reliability. We're not just another distributor but a trusted partner in our client's success.”Looking Ahead: The Future of Healthcare TechnologyAs the medical industry continues to evolve, Hiliex remains at the forefront of innovation, providing healthcare providers with the tools they need to stay competitive in a rapidly changing environment. Hiliex is poised to become a leader in the global medical technology market by offering cost-effective solutions that prioritize quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.“Our vision is to continue expanding our product offerings while maintaining the high level of service that our clients have come to expect from us,” said the CEO.“We are committed to helping healthcare providers transition seamlessly into the digital age while keeping costs under control and improving patient care outcomes.”For more information about Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies and the TEAC UR-NEXT recording solution, visit hiliex.About Hiliex Advanced Medical TechnologiesHiliex Advanced Medical Technologies is a distributor and value-added reseller of surgical and medical diagnostic display monitors , printers, recorders, and medical imaging systems. The company provides world-class upgrade solutions for medical offices, hospitals, and institutions in the digital market. Hiliex offers cost-effective, upgradable solutions for current and aged medical systems, ensuring that healthcare providers can optimize their operations without needing expensive system replacements. For more information, visit .Contact:Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies+1 (949) 800-5815...

Robert

Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies

+1 949-800-5815

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.