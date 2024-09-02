Azerbaijani ruling YAP secures majority of seats in parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) In the parliamentary held on Sunday, Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has emerged as the clear winner, capturing the majority of seats according to initial results. Central Election Commission Chairman Mezahir Panahov announced the preliminary outcomes at a press conference, revealing that YAP, led by President Ilham Aliyev, won 68 out of the 125 seats in the National Assembly.



The election results also saw 44 independent candidates elected to parliament. In addition to YAP's significant victory, the Civic Solidarity Party gained three seats, while the Justice, Law and Democracy Party secured two seats. Several other parties managed to win single seats each, including the Great Azerbaijan Party, Democratic Reforms Party, Great Creation Party, Republican Alternative Party, Motherland Party, Azerbaijan National Independence Party, National Front Party, and Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party.



The voter turnout for this election was recorded at 37.27 percent from a total of approximately 6,421,000 registered voters. This election was particularly notable as it marked the seventh time Azerbaijani citizens have cast their votes to elect members of the National Assembly. A total of 990 candidates competed for the 125 parliamentary seats, highlighting the competitive nature of this electoral process.

