Experience the Flavors of Australia with Australian Macadamia Festival with Bigger Edition in Delhi

(MENAFN- elsol) New Delhi, 2024: The Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) is thrilled to announce the 2nd annual Australian Macadamia Festival (AMF) in Delhi, scheduled from 1st to 9th September 2024. Proudly supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), this unique festival will celebrate the versatile and exquisite Australian Macadamia nut through a series of exclusive events, workshops, and collaborations with 11 of Delhi’s finest culinary establishments.



This year’s festival aims to expand the presence of Australian macadamias beyond niche circles, featuring them in a diverse range of food and beverage institutions across Delhi. From vegan restaurants and charming cafes to upscale patisseries, global cuisine eateries, and trendy bars, Australian macadamias will be showcased in a variety of settings. It’s a celebration of connecting local favorites with global excellence, making these exceptional nuts accessible and enjoyable across Delhi's vibrant culinary scene.

Speaking about the festival, Jacqui Price, Marketing Manager of the Australian Macadamia Society, said, "The Australian Macadamia Festival is not just a celebration of a unique ingredient but a fusion of cultures and culinary traditions. Our goal is to introduce the rich, buttery flavor of Australian macadamias to Delhi’s vibrant food scene, making them a staple in the city’s cherished local spots. This festival embodies the perfect harmony between local and global, encouraging everyone to appreciate their local favorites while enjoying a taste of Australia. With the support of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, we aim to make this edition of the festival bigger and better than ever.”

“We are delighted to support the Australian Macadamia Society with the Australian Macadamia Festival this year and look forward to promoting our native nut in India, which also is now subject to a progressive reduction in tariffs thanks to the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, John Southwell, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner said. ‘This means macadamias are more accessible to consumers and food processors – a great outcome for everyone!’.

It’s not just about the food; it’s a cultural experience too. Discover the rich history, culture, and unique flavors that make the Australian macadamia nut so special. The chefs and experts we’ve partnered with will guide you through an enlightening journey—one that is as informative as it is delicious. From interactive workshops revealing the art of baking with Australian macadamias to exploring innovative ways to incorporate them into cocktails, you’ll gain a newfound appreciation for these delightful nuts and their benefits. Mark your calendars and get ready for a culinary celebration like no other.



What to Expect:



• On 2nd and 3rd September, the festival will host a Baking Demo Workshop at Miam Pâtisserie from 5:30 to 7 PM, featuring the renowned Chef Bani Nanda. This two-day workshop will focus on creating a delicious Australian Macadamia Bundt Cake. Attendees, including key stakeholders and lucky contest winners, will explore the versatility of Australian macadamias, witness the cake-making process, and gain hands-on experience in decorating their own cakes.



• On 4th September, the festival will feature a unique Australian Macadamia-Cocktail Making Demo Workshop at Sidecar, one of India’s top bars. Co-founder Minakshi Singh will lead the session, highlighting innovative cocktails infused with Australian macadamias. Experience how the rich flavor of this premium nut combines with craft mixology to create exceptional drinks.



• A special Trade Meet will be held on 5th September at The Holiday Inn, Aerocity from 7 to 10 PM. The event will feature keynote speaker Mahendra M Barve, Vice President, Product Development for Chocolates and Confectionery, ITC, who will share insights on global trends and the diverse uses of Australian macadamias among other things. This exclusive gathering, tailored for industry stakeholders, purchase managers, executive chefs, and R&D heads from leading FMCG companies, will explore the commercial potential of Australian macadamias in India’s food industry.



• Throughout the festival, Australian Macadamias has partnered with top-tier restaurants, including Miam, Lavonne, Whisky Samba, Wine Company, Camillo's Pizzeria, Colocal, CARRA, People of Tomorrow, and Karma Lakelands, to offer a special Australian macadamia-inspired menu. Guests will have the opportunity to savor these exclusive dishes, promoting the rich flavors and culinary versatility of Australian macadamias.



Australia has become the global leader in producing premium quality Australian macadamias, thanks to the dedication of over 800 growers across the country. Today, Australian macadamias rank as Australia's fourth-largest horticultural export, significantly contributing millions of dollars to regional economies. With 33,000 hectares of macadamia trees currently under cultivation and plans for even more, Australia is poised to continue sharing its delicious nuts with millions around the world.





