Sudha Murty Launches Her 300th Title, Grandpa’s Bag of Stories, in a Captivating Conversation with Twinkle Khanna

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 1 September 2024: Renowned author and philanthropist, Sudha Murty, marked a significant milestone in her illustrious literary journey with the launch of her 300th title, Grandpa’s Bag of Stories, on September 1. Her 300 titles include 35 books in English, 34 in Hindi, 33 in Telugu, 30 in Marathi, 27 in Kannada, 26 in Malayalam, 24 in Tamil, 9 in Oriya, 7 in Konkani, 4 in Tibetan, 3 in Assamese, Sanskrit and Punjabi, 2 in Sindhi and Bengali, 1 in Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri and Italian spanning over 6 genres. The event was graced by a heart-warming conversation between Sudha Murty and actor, author, and storyteller Twinkle Khanna, offering the audience a glimpse into the profound stories and experiences that have shaped her remarkable career.

Reflecting on her journey, Sudha Murty shared, ‘Writing has always been my passion, a way to kindle connections and share the wisdom and warmth I've gathered over the years. Through words, I've found a sense of purpose and belonging, a way to transcend time and touch hearts. I express my deepest gratitude to my mother, Shrimati Vimala Kulkarni, who nurtured my passion for writing from a young age, and to my grandfather, H. R. Kadim Diwan, whose guidance as a teacher expanded my imagination. My journey began in 1980 with a Kannada travelogue, and in 2002, I published my first English book, Wise and Otherwise. My sole co-author has been Gopi, my dog and my heartbeat.

I extend heartfelt thanks to all the well-wishers, translators, publishers, friends, and my readers who have supported me along the way.’

Sohini Mitra, Publisher–Children’s Division, Penguin Random House India also shared, ‘Our association with Mrs Murty goes back to over two decades, during which time we’ve published some of her bestselling and notable works. Her collection of short stories, mythology books and short format illustrated chapter books have been instrumental in igniting a culture of reading Indian literature in English. In her latest offering, Grandpa's Bag of Stories, she once again weaves magic with a collection of timeless tales set in the beautiful hills of Uttarakhand. It's an unputdownable book that is testament to her effortless storytelling. I'm sure kids (and parents) will immensely love it.’

Twinkle Khanna, who led the conversation, expressed her admiration for Murty’s legacy, ‘Sudha ji’s stories are not just narratives; they are a reflection of her life’s philosophies and values. It’s an honor to be a part of this momentous occasion and to delve into the rich tapestry of her experiences.’

Deepa Rao Acharya, the evening's host, remarked, ‘Sudha Murty’s ability to touch lives with her words is unparalleled. Hosting this event has been a privilege, and witnessing the love and respect she commands is truly inspiring.’

Curated and hosted by Deepa Rao Acharya, founder of Lit Spirit Foundation, the event brought together literature enthusiasts, fans, and distinguished guests to celebrate Sudha Murty’s enduring contributions to the world of storytelling. The launch was supported by Ritz-Carlton Bangalore and Zoya, a luxury jewellery brand from the House of Tata.

As the event concluded, attendees left with a renewed appreciation for the timeless art of storytelling, inspired by the profound impact of Sudha Murty’s work.





MENAFN02092024005232011781ID1108625669