Economic Calendar For The Week: Brazil’S GDP And The Fed’S Beige Book In Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, from Monday (September 2) to Friday (September 6), investors will watch key economic events in Brazil and beyond. Both national and international developments will be important.



On Monday, the focus shifts to domestic data. The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) will release the Weekly Consumer Price (IPC-S).



The Central of Brazil (BCB) will also publish the Focus Report. This report provides forecasts for essential economic indicators.



It offers insights into the country's economic outlook. Internationally, Mexico will publish July's remittance figures. This data is crucial for understanding the flow of foreign income into Mexico.



Tuesday brings another update to the IPC-S. This time, the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) will focus on São Paulo.







The highlight of the day will be Brazil's GDP data for the second quarter. This data will give a clearer picture of the country's economic performance.



Meanwhile, Mexico will report its July unemployment rate. In the U.S., the ISM Manufacturing Index will be released.



China will also publish its Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). This index offers a snapshot of the country's manufacturing and services activity.



On Wednesday, the spotlight will be on the Composite PMI. Releases will come from Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Eurozone.



This index is crucial for assessing economic health. It combines data from both manufacturing and service sectors.



Europe will also see the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI). The PPI tracks inflation at the producer level.



It can signal future changes in consumer prices. In the U.S., the trade balance report will be unveiled.



This report details the country's import and export activities. Additionally, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book. This detailed report covers economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts.



On Thursday, Brazil will announce its trade balance for August. This data is vital for understanding the country's economic interactions with the world.



In the Eurozone, retail sales data will be released. This report reflects consumer spending trends. The U.S. will see the publication of the August Composite PMI.



The weekly unemployment claims will also be released. Both provide valuable insights into the labor market and economic activity.



Friday will round out the week with the release of Brazil's General Price Index - Internal Availability (IGP-DI).



This index measures inflation from raw materials to final consumer goods and services. The Eurozone will release its GDP data for the second quarter.



This data will be closely watched for signs of economic stability or downturn. In the U.S., the August unemployment rate will be reported. This rate is a key indicator of labor market conditions.



Additionally, the Brazilian Treasury will release the Central Government's primary results and the Monthly Public Debt Report for July. The specific dates and times for these reports remain unannounced.



This week's data will be critical for investors and policymakers. It will provide fresh insights into the health of major economies around the world. These insights will guide decisions on investments, interest rates, and economic policy.

Economic Calendar for the Week September 2 to September 6, 2024

Monday, September 2

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV - IPC-S (weekly)

8:25 AM: BCB - Focus Report (weekly)





12:00 PM: Remittances (July)







5:00 AM: FIPE - IPC (weekly)



9:00 AM: IBGE - GDP (Q2)

Fenabrave: Vehicle Registrations (August)





9:00 AM: Unemployment Rate (July)





11:00 AM: ISM Manufacturing Index (August)





10:45 PM: Caixin - Composite PMI (August)







9:00 AM: IBGE - Monthly Industrial Survey (July)



10:00 AM: S&P Global - Composite PMI (August)



2:30 PM: BCB - Commodities Index Brazil (IC-Br) (August)

2:30 PM: BCB - Weekly Foreign Exchange Flow





4:55 AM: S&P Global - Composite PMI (August, Final)







5:00 AM: S&P Global - Composite PMI (August, Final)

6:00 AM: Producer Price Index (July)





5:30 AM: S&P Global - Composite PMI (August, Final)







9:30 AM: Trade Balance (July)

3:00 PM: Fed - Beige Book





10:00 AM: Anfavea - Vehicle Production and Sales (August)

- 3:00 PM: Trade Balance (August)





6:00 AM: Retail Sales (July)







9:30 AM: Weekly Jobless Claims



10:45 AM: S&P Global - Composite PMI (August, Final)

11:00 AM: ISM Services Index (August)





Formal Job Creation (August)





8:00 AM: FGV - IGP-DI (August)





3:00 AM: GDP (Q2, Final)





9:30 AM: Unemployment Rate (August)







Treasury: Central Government Primary Result (July)

Treasury: Monthly Public Debt Report (July)



