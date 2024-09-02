Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 02: 8 gm gold rate DROPS by Rs 200

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Sep 02) is Rs 6,670 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,277 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,670 (Rs 6,695 on Sep 1)

8 gram- Rs 53,360 (Rs 53,560)

10 gram- Rs 66,700 (Rs 66,950)

100 gram- Rs 6,67,000 (Rs 6,69,500)



1 gram- Rs 7,277 (Rs 7,304 on Sep 1)

8 gram- Rs 58,216 (Rs 58,432)

10 gram- Rs 72,770 (Rs 73,040)

100 gram- Rs 7,27,700 (Rs 7,30,400)



1 gram- Rs 5,457 (Rs 5,478)

8 gram- Rs 43,658 (Rs 43,824)

10 gram- Rs 54,570 (Rs 54,780)

100 gram- Rs 5,45,700 (Rs 5,47,800)

