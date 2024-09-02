Adaye Launches with Organic, Sustainable Menstrual Solutions to Empower Women in the GCC

(MENAFN- Jack Taylor PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 2 September 2024: Adaye, a pioneering Gynae and

FemTech startup, is thrilled to announce its official launch in the GCC region. Dedicated to

advancing gynae health, Adaye offers a range of certified organic, endocrine-safe, and

sustainable menstrual care products that empower menstruating individuals and inclusive

communities to take control of their health and embrace period positivity.



As Adaye launches, it meets a critical need in the GCC region, where women’s gynecological

health is increasingly at risk. The prevalence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in Gulf

Arab states is 18.8%, nearly three times higher than in neighboring regions which can be

significantly reduced with proper education and care. Uterine fibroids and adenomyosis also

affect over 30% of women undergoing hysterectomy in the Middle East.



Adaye’s product line includes certified organic pads, tampons, and pantyliners, all designed to be free from harmful chemicals like dioxins and lead, which are prevalent in conventional period products. In addition to being safe for the body, Today's offerings are environmentally responsible, with biodegradable products, packaged in recyclable, plastic-free materials.



“Our mission at Adaye is to break the taboos surrounding menstruation and promote better gynae health,” said Shereen Abdulla, Founder and CEO of Adaye. “After years of battling PCOS, uterine fibroids, and thyroid imbalance, I realized that living clean and toxin-free isn’t just a choice; it’s a necessity. Adaye is my answer to women who deserve safer period care, in addition to a supportive community where open conversations about menstrual health are encouraged.”



What sets Adaye apart is not just its commitment to quality and sustainability, but also its

innovative FemTech platform, which offers personalized and convenient period care solutions.

Customers can tailor their product subscriptions to their unique menstrual needs, and businesses can support their communities with dispenser subscription plans that promote menstrual equity in shared spaces such as schools, workplaces, and wellness centers.



The platform also plays a pivotal role in period education through its digital content, which includes blogs and podcasts aimed at normalizing discussions around menstrual health. The brand aspires to be a central hub for informed and approachable period discourse in the Middle East, accessible to all menstruators.



As the women’s health industry continues to grow, currently estimated at $1 trillion globally, Adaye is poised to meet the increasing demand for safer, sustainable menstrual products in the GCC. Recent global concerns regarding the safety of conventional period products have amplified the need for alternatives like Adaye, which prioritizes both health and the environment.





