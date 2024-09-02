BREAKING: MR Ajith Kumar To Be Removed As ADGP Of Kerala Police
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid serious allegations, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar will be removed from his position. This comes after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation into the allegations made by P.V. Anvar. Addressing the state conference of the Police Association at its closing ceremony in Kottayam, Vijayan assured that the government would thoroughly examine all related issues and assured that no bias would influence the process.
