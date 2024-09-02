Kerala Top Cop's Under Construction Mansion Raises Eyebrows After MLA's Claims

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Following MLA P. V. Anvar's allegations, more information has surfaced about ADGP Ajith Kumar's house in Kowdiar. The property is situated next to Kowdiar Palace. Ajith Kumar acquired a 10-cent plot near the club in 2004, and this is the initial plot he owns on Kowdiar Palace avenue. The new house is being built adjacent to the golf links and will include two stories and an underground parking area.

Soon after CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar over P V Anvar's allegations, the latter alleged that the IPS officer owns land adjacent to Kowdiar palace which costs at least Rs 60-70 lakh for each cent.

Anvar revealed that ADGP Ajith Kumar owns a 10-cent plot of land near Kowdiar Palace, close to businessman M. A. Yusuff Ali's private helipad. Additionally, 12 cents of land has been registered in the name of Ajith Kumar's brother-in-law. Construction is underway on the plot, and the MLA has called for verification with the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to determine whether the house is 12,000 or 15,000 square feet. The MLA questioned how Ajith Kumar, who is known for his simplicity and reputedly accepts no bribes, could afford such a project.

Anvar's sharp criticism of Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi and Ajith Kumar has put the state government in a difficult position. On Sunday, the MLA accused Sasi and Kumar of betraying the Chief Minister's trust and failing to fulfill their responsibilities with integrity.

