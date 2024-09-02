Mercury: Planet farthest from Sun on THIS day in September

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On September 5, 2024, Mercury will reach its greatest elongation from the sun, marking its farthest point in the morning sky. This event, when Mercury is 18 degrees from the sunrise, offers an excellent opportunity for skywatchers, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere. The planet, known for its speed and proximity to the sun, will be at its highest point in the dawn sky this season

Mercury's greatest elongation will be on September 5, 2024. During this event, Mercury will be positioned 18 degrees from the sun in the morning sky

This elongation provides the best viewing opportunity for the Northern Hemisphere. Due to the angle of the ecliptic, Mercury will appear higher in the sky

To observe Mercury, look in the direction of the sunrise as the sky begins to lighten. On the morning of its greatest elongation, Mercury will be visible alongside Mars and Jupiter

At greatest elongation, Mercury will shine at a magnitude of -0.3. As it continues to move away from the sunrise, it will become slightly brighter and more noticeable

Through a telescope, Mercury will appear as a crescent, 49% illuminated, and 7.07 arcseconds in diameter around September 5

After September 5, Mercury will brighten further as it continues its orbit. By the end of the month, it will reach a magnitude of around -1