Solidton Unveils 2025-2026 Plan For Multi-Feature Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tokyo, Japan, 2nd September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Solidton team is seeing increasing hype over its project by having new ambitions for the future. The expectations of 2025 and 2026 come closer as Solidton gets ready for growth with clearly defined targets in place.

The multi-feature platform designed by these developers includes a marketplace and decentralized services, among others. This large ecosystem is the first of its kind, offering strong integration between the metaverse and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Aiming for Growth

Growth is definitely one of the main objectives of Solidton, and the team is fully committed to seeing it achieved. They expect to see three-digit growth in 2025 with a solid development plan through their innovative DEX exchange and wallet.

Solidton outmatches the existing DeFi platforms with unique features and a sustainable approach to ensure long-term success. Below is the team's official roadmap, divided into four crucial stages:



Phase 1 : Launching the website and white paper publishing; start of the token presale (ICO).

Phase 2 : Listing the token on top-notch crypto exchanges and launching the Solidton Wallet.

Phase 3 : Integration of DeFi services, social features and forums, and DEX exchange launch. Phase 4 : Governance, voting for token holders, hosting virtual events, and continuous growth.

The team is confident that they have the potential to deliver one of the greatest DeFi platforms on the TON blockchain. Speaking of opportunities, an estimate for 2026 mentioned an estimate of 9 million active users that could join this adventure.

Meanwhile, the project's team decided to direct all fees and reserves to liquidity. This choice is necessary to provide stability and reliability in the ecosystem.

The Features of the Solidton Ecosystem

Solidton's whitepaper lists several features that make this project effective, versatile, and user-friendly.

Solidton will offer a marketplace to buy, sell, or exchange virtual items. The platform allows diverse personalization for anyone joining the metaverse. Moreover, the project perfectly works with NFTs, meaning the ownership of every virtual item is verifiable through the blockchain.

Solidton also makes available other financial services such as staking, loaning, and borrowing on the DeFi side. In this last case, it will be possible to rely on the project's native token (SON) as collateral. A typical Solidton user may also engage in liquidity mining or farming for additional rewards.

The platform is decentralized, with management and decision-making resting upon the SON token holders. Simply put, holders may vote over major changes impacting the project.

In addition, Solidton has a social dimension that involves chatting, forums, and integration with social networks. This allows for community creation, content promotion, and interaction with a larger audience.

Curious users will find a wide set of training materials in the form of video tutorials and webinars from Solidton. And if one needs help or has questions, a technical support service is working around the clock. A complete list of features is available on the project's website and on Solidton's whitepaper.

The Project's Tokenomics

What is also very interesting about the project's whitepaper is a quick-to-understand comparison of SON's token with ETH and BTC:



As for its transaction velocity, while BTC has slow transactions with high fees, SON has fast transactions with low fees. While ETH has scalability issues, SON has an open playground to merge the metaverse with DeFi. The overall result is a much more versatile Web3 ecosystem.

In terms of token allocation, 1 billion SON tokens will be in circulation:



The biggest slice, at 64%, goes to the presale stage

16% will go to the ecosystem

7% goes to the team, with a lockup lasting until 2026.

Partners and advisors will get 4% of the tokens 9% of the tokens will cover liquidity and listing purposes.

About Solidton

Solidton is a new token integrating DeFi with virtual worlds to create a fresh ecosystem. In summary, the project offers secure and transparent financial tools that foster user confidence.

The 2025–2026 plans of the project focus on synchronizing robust growth with innovation and sustainability. The team is making every effort to grow and become one of the top DeFi platforms on the TON blockchain.

More information on the team, features, and project roadmap is available on the project's website and on the socials linked below.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Instagram | Facebook