Marc Soler Shines As Vuelta España Heads Into Crucial Final Week

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As we reach the second rest day of the 2024 Vuelta a España, the race has once again exceeded expectations, delivering some of the most exciting racing we have seen this season. Week two saw the peloton tackle more mountainous terrain, setting the stage for high drama and intense battles.

UAE Team Emirates entered the second week in high spirits. They began the week on the back of a racing masterclass, where Adam Yates reignited his general classification ambitions. Stage 9 started with a 24-man breakaway that included UAE Team Emirates' Jay Vine, Marc Soler, and Adam Yates. Soler took on the lion's share of the work, whittling the group down to eight riders by the time they reached the summit of El Purche, with a commanding 5-minute lead over the peloton. Soler's effort set the stage for Jay Vine, who delivered a powerhouse performance to extend the gap further before Yates unleashed a fierce attack at the base of the final climb. Yates' solo charge up the mountain, which showed shades of Pogačar's best moments, saw him power his way to the stage victory, finishing '03:45” ahead of the Red Jersey wearer Ben O'Connor, and catapulted himself back into the GC fight.

With week three promising to test the GC contenders to their limits, week two was a prime opportunity for the breakaways to shine. Spaniard Marc Soler, spurred on by the home crowd, found himself in multiple breakaways and delivered three podium finishes for UAE Team Emirates. Soler's determination was on full display throughout the week, as he repeatedly clawed his way back into contention when it seemed he had nothing left to give. His most impressive performance came on stage 12, where he attacked with 100KM remaining, forming a 10-man breakaway. Soler launched another attack with 14KM to go, but the lower gradient of the final climb allowed the breakaway to catch him, it then seemed as he was dropped by the breakaway in the last 10KM. However, in typical Soler fashion, he fought back to secure an impressive 3rd place. Soler's determination and 'never-say-die' attitude had become the theme of week 2.

The notorious Spanish mountains await the peloton in week three, with the GC battle set to reach a boiling point. Stage 16 marks the first of three summit finishes in the final week, featuring the intimidating Lagos de Covadonga. This 12KM climb, averaging a gradient of 7.2%, will be a test suited to the pure climbers, with riders such as Primoz Roglic, Adam Yates, and Enric Mas being the standout favourites for victory. Stage 18 offers a slight respite for the GC riders, presenting another opportunity for the breakaway specialists like Marc Soler to fight for victory through the Basque country. The Vuelta is set to deliver a spectacular finale on stage 20, with a brutal route from Villarcayo to the summit of Picon Blanco. The stage will challenge the riders with six climbs before the final ascent-a 7.6KM climb with a punishing 9.3% average gradient. This will be the stage where the final battle for La Roja unfolds, setting the scene for the last grand tour showdown of 2024.

As the 2024 Vuelta a España approaches the business end of the race, UAE Team Emirates remain determined to fight for both the General Classification and stage victories. Adam Yates currently sits in 11th position in the GC, 05'34” behind the leader Ben O'Connor. Jay Vine is sharing the King of the Mountains jersey with Wout Van Aert, whilst Marc Soler continues to seize every opportunity to contest for stage wins. One more week of enthralling racing awaits as the team pushes towards the finish line in Madrid.