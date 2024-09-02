(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As students return after the long summer break, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) is excited to announce the launch of tech-free weeks for all Primary students as the new school term begins. During the first two weeks of school, SISD will set aside the use of iPads for all students, encouraging a return to traditional learning methods with a strong focus on skill development, particularly the IB Learner Profile skills. This initiative aligns with the school's commitment to fostering a balanced and skills-based approach to education.

In a move designed to emphasise the importance of metacognitive strategies and personal interactions, iPads will remain tucked away for the first two weeks of term. This decision supports SISD's educational philosophy of integrating technology thoughtfully, allowing students to first focus on the critical skills that form the foundation of learning.

Lisa Thorpe, Deputy Head of Primary and IB PYP Curriculum Coordinator at SISD, explains the motivation behind the tech-free initiative: 'At the start of the school year, our priority is to help students develop metacognitive skills - teaching them how to think about their own thinking. By dedicating time to these strategies, we empower our students to become more independent and effective learners, capable of understanding their strengths and areas for improvement.'

In addition to metacognitive strategies, the first two weeks of school are crucial for building relationships between teachers and students. 'Understanding each child's learning style, interests and needs helps us tailor our instruction to better support them throughout the year. During this time, we prioritise activities that support communication, collaboration, and a sense of community within the classroom,' adds the Deputy Head of Primary.

Throughout the two-week period, SISD will engage students in activities designed to enhance communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking-core components of the IB Learner Profile and the 6Cs of the school's parent group, Nord Anglia Education.

Each day will focus on a specific attribute such as compassion, commitment, curiosity, and creativity, developing skills that are essential for long-term success. These hands-on, device-free sessions will encourage students to build strong relationships with their teachers and peers, creating an even more supportive and dynamic learning environment.

The initiative also aligns with the UAE's educational shift towards a skills-based curriculum, responding to both the regulatory focus and parental concerns over excessive screen time. 'Every parent wants their child off a device after a summer of screen time,' added Lisa Thorpe. 'By focusing on foundational learning and relationship-building, we set our students up for success in all areas of their education.'

After the initial tech-free weeks, iPads will be reintroduced as a powerful tool to enhance and extend learning. Whether through interactive content, educational apps or creative digital projects, technology will be used thoughtfully, supporting the metacognitive skills developed during the first two weeks. This balanced approach ensures that students are not only tech-savvy but also equipped with the critical thinking and self-reflection skills necessary to use technology responsibly.

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai is proud to lead the way in integrating innovative educational strategies that prioritise student well-being, academic excellence and personal growth. As the school embarks on this tech-free journey, it reinforces its commitment to developing reflective, responsible, and engaged learners prepared for the challenges of the future.

