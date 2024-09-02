Beyoned Black F.W 2024 Haute Couture Collection Is Set To Be Released On First Of September Dubai Fashion Week 2024.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Libya, Tripoli, Amjad Khalil's Beyond Black couture fall / winter 2024 collection.



This sixth collection and highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone for the brand. The inspiration for this collection is to expose the life after losing someone you love and care deeply about, in 2022 the designer has lost his parents due the cancer and he witnessed all their struggles and suffers they that have been through and how that can be incredibly painful and difficult to cope with, and how that would impact his art of designing. What really inspired the designer to create this collection was his personal journey through the depths of dark reality and boredom, where passion seemed lost and focus was elusive. Each piece represents a chapter of transformation, a step towards rediscovering enthusiasm and creativity, and every dress is related to a specific mood he has experienced.



Beyond Black collection features Darkness and light, the collection represents the journey from darkness (lack of passion) to light (renewed creativity); moreover, the collection aims to help strong women emerge from a breakup with resilience and a deeper understanding of themselves, ready to embrace the future with optimism and strength, the collection contains 15 couture dresses and one bridal dress. And everyone of those has a real story to tell based on real events the designer has real experienced in his life.



Color Combinations: Each piece is carefully crafted with blackness colors, and then he added crystal teardrops as sign of sadness and lost and that showed precisely in the first look the mood of look and idea of design is reflecting what the designer really felt in that time. He mixed the dark colors with metallic colors, gold, silver and maroon and then gradually mixed with pastel colors to emphasize the progress of the transformation from the darkness to the light and that showed perfectly in the white bridal final appearance as sign of founding the peace and finally added lighter tones so he could create a refreshing and harmonious look.



Pattern making: the designer used curves and sharp cuts in the majority of his designs all the designs have special attitude that reflects how women evaluate themselves, based on their preferences, emotions, and values He integrates new corsets techniques to add structure and support to the designs and symbolize inner strength and resilience.



Fabric selection: The choice of textures and fabrics could also contribute to the storytelling that is used in this collection because they align with the emotional and narrative elements, so these are the



types of fabrics he used to present his collection:





Velvet: This kind of fabric adds a touch of luxury and can be used strategically to emphasize certain aspects of designs to ensure both style and quality and that was the object of the story.



Silk Chiffon: because it is lightweight and sheer and can create an ethereal and delicate look.



Organza, which he used to symbolize transparency and vulnerability



Lace can be used as an overlay or accent to symbolize the delicate balance between luxury and strength.



Metallic fabric He used this type of fabric to give the dresses flashy and eye-catching appearance.



Stones that kind of fabric to demonstrate an age old romantic art which uses decorative stitching in a palette of colors to create rich exclusive designs.



Silk tulle fabric that was Amjad Khalil selection to identify his designees as a symbol of glam and sophistication.



Silk sequin fabric the designer came up with something unique in couture suits so he used silk sequin in one of his designees and it added a delicate touch.

embroidery the designer emerged this kind of handmade embroidery with crystal Swarovski embroidery as symbol of teardrop that linked to the story of collection.



Styling and presentation: He used fabrics in a dark color palette. So, this can create visual interest and reflect the complexity of emotions and experiences. Also, he utilized the draping and layering techniques with dark colors to create depth and dimension to the designees. This can visually represent layers of emotion and personal growth.



'AK brand and the designer Amjad Khalil are excited to unveil their new collection, which represents their commitment to such things as creativity, sustainability, and craftsmanship. This collection is really meant for him and his personal life, and it embodies the real meaning of self-discovery. It invites women to embrace their own journeys, finding strength in creative expression from darkness to light.' It is more than a collection it is the human spirit's capacity for transformation and renewal. Through fabric, texture, and design, it seeks to inspire and uplift, resonating with those who have experienced similar journeys.



The launch event will be held on first of September 2024, in Dubai, where attendees will have the opportunity to see and experience Beyond Black collection, the collection is about15 different looks, and will be presented at Dubai Fashion Week, enhancing participation and deepening the visual experience for the audience, participants, and officials. On this huge event.

