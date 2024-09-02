China Calls On EU To Be Objective And Cautious In Its Statements Regarding South China Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China called on the European Union to be objective, fair and cautious in its statements regarding the situation in the South China Sea.

This is according to the Statement of the Chinese Mission to the EU in response to Brussels condemning the dangerous actions by Chinese Coast Guard vessels against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, Ukrinform reports.

"The Chinese side strongly deplores, firmly opposes and rejects the EU's accusations. We urge the EU side to face up to the facts, maintain objectivity and fairness, exercise caution in words and deeds on the South China Sea issue, and earnestly respect China's rights and interests as well as the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the European Union is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to point fingers on this issue.

“In disregard of facts to confuse right and wrong, the EU side is openly backing the Philippines' provocative actions that infringe on China's territorial sovereignty...The EU keeps playing up the issue of freedom of navigation and the South China Sea arbitration case. This not only goes against the shared desire of regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, but also does no good to the EU's own interests and its international credibility," the Chinese mission moted.

The statement emphasized the legitimacy of China's sovereignty over the Spratly Archipelago (Chinese name Nansha Qundao) and the Sabine Shoal (Xianbin Jiao), where clashed between Chinese and Philippine vessele have occurred in recent days.

"China will continue to take resolute measures in accordance with the law to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and to uphold the seriousness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea," the Chinese diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The European External Action Service has reportedly condemned the dangerous actions by Chinese Coast Guard vessels against Philippines' lawful maritime operations in the South China Sea on August 31, leading to their clashes.