FERRARI AND UNICREDIT TOGETHER FOR A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP


9/2/2024 3:01:05 AM

Maranello, September 2, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ('Ferrari' or the 'Company') announces that, effective January 1, 2025, UniCredit S.p.A. will partner with Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to be at its side in its Formula 1 racing activities under a multi-year agreement.

