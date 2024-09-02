400,000 ORDER Rewards Added As Orderly Network Becomes WOO Ecosystem's Flagship Dapp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X has added a 400,000 $ORDER campaign for Orderly , following their successful token generation event (TGE) on August 26, 2024. The campaign aims to further reward and boost user engagement and activity within the community.



With over $80 billion in total trading volume, operations on six major blockchains, and a user base exceeding 290,000 unique wallets, Orderly has become the flagship dApp of the WOO ecosystem. Incubated through the WOO Innovation Hub, Orderly Network enhances on-chain trading with institutional-grade liquidity and a CEX-like experience, using an innovative order-based infrastructure and Celestia's cross-chain messaging for scalability and interoperability.

“We are thrilled to see Orderly Network become a flagship dApp within the WOO ecosystem. Orderly's mission to advance decentralized trading aligns seamlessly with our goals at the WOO Innovation Hub. This collaboration has been instrumental in Orderly's growth, and we're excited to launch this 400,000 $ORDER campaign to reward our community and drive even greater engagement and success,” said Abby Huang, WOO Ecosystem Lead .

“Our partnership with WOO through the Innovation Hub has been instrumental in propelling Orderly to its leading position in the crypto trading ecosystem, reflecting our commitment to advancing on-chain liquidity and trading infrastructure. The launch of $ORDER marks a new chapter in our mission to empower the crypto community, reward our users, and advance decentralized trading,” Orderly Network Co-founder Ran Yi said.

Claim your share of 400,000 $ORDER with WOO X x Orderly Network

WOO X is launching a special campaign with a prize pool of 400,000 $ORDER. Users eager to compete for a chance to win a share of the prize pool must participate in an ongoing series of activities .

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

About Orderly Network

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that's open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

