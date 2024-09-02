BD Plast Showcases Innovation At NPE Orlando: Revolutionizing Extrusion Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BD Plast Filtering Systems, renowned for over seven decades of Italian engineering prowess and innovation in the extrusion industry, unveiled its latest advancements at the NPE Plastics Show held at the Orange County Center in Orlando, Florida. As a family-owned business and trusted partner to major extrusion manufacturers worldwide, BD Plast continues to lead through quality, innovation, and sustainability.Founded during Italy's post-war economic boom, BD Plast has consistently demonstrated resilience and technological excellence. With a team of fifty dedicated employees driving continuous innovation, BD Plast has maintained its position at the forefront of the industry by swiftly adapting to market demands and pushing the boundaries of extrusion technology. The company's comprehensive approach to manufacturing ensures that all systems and components, from individual parts to complete extrusion lines, are designed, developed, and produced in-house, guaranteeing tailored solutions that meet specific client needs.At the heart of BD Plast's showcase is the CleanChanger®, a groundbreaking self-cleaning screen changer that has redefined efficiency in plastic material extrusion. Patented in Italy and the United States, the CleanChanger® autonomously performs up to 400 self-cleaning cycles, significantly reducing waste and enabling 100% material reuse. Its fully automatic breaker plate expeller supports a wide array of processes including granulation, recycling, film production, and more. The system's PLC-controlled self-cleaning sequence enhances production efficiency by minimizing downtime and maintenance costs, operating effectively at lower pressures (8-15 bar) compared to industry norms, thus conserving energy and ensuring continuous flow without the need for a gear pump.In commitment to sustainability, BD Plast leads the charge with high-efficiency filtration systems that support the circular economy, promoting the production of cleaner, higher-quality plastics amid increasing reliance on recycled materials. The BDOx2 screen changer, another testament to BD Plast's innovation, guarantees seamless flow continuity even at high pressures, catering to a diverse range of industrial needs with diameters from 45 to 350 mm.“Participating in NPE has provided BD Plast with an invaluable platform to showcase our latest innovations in extrusion technology,” said Dante Boicelli, CEO of BD Plast.“Our presence underscores our dedication to global leadership and innovation in the plastics industry, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through comprehensive technical support, prompt deliveries, and solutions tailored to meet our clients' exact requirements.”BD Plast's customer-centric approach, supported by Industry 4.0 protocols, ensures optimal service delivery and operational control, further enhancing its reputation as a leader in the extrusion industry. By continually advancing its technologies and prioritizing customer satisfaction, BD Plast remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and innovation.For more information about BD Plast and its revolutionary CleanChanger® technology, visit and

