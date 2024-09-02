Amir Congratulates Uzbekistan President
QNA
Doha: Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Abdulla Aripov on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
