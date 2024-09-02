Hassan Bin Mohammed Center For Historical Studies Releases Third Volume Of Delhi Documents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Hassan Bin Mohammed Center for Historical Studies (HBMC), in cooperation with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, has published the third volume of the series on the translation of British documents preserved in the Indian Archives, entitled Qatar and the Arabian Gulf countries - Selections from the Records of the Bombay Government”.

This archive covers the historical period (1876 - 1881), as it deals with various historical topics and events that the Arabian Gulf region experienced during those years, and its relationship with regional and international powers, such as the British government, the British Indian government, and the Ottoman government.

The center's interest in translating those documents stems from its efforts to provide various historical sources to researchers interested in the history of Qatar and the Arab Gulf states, and to open new horizons for them that allow them to view documents that carry different viewpoints and narratives of the historical events witnessed by the region, and the international powers that succeeded it and played a role in its history.