Sandeep Marwah Addresses Educators At National Education Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2, 2024 – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, delivered an inspiring address at the National Education Summit held at the India International Centre. The summit commenced with Dr. Marwah inaugurating the event and lighting the ceremonial lamp, marking the beginning of a day dedicated to discussing advancements and innovations in education.



Dr. Marwah emphasized the multifaceted nature of education, highlighting its role in providing entertainment, empowerment, energy, and enlightenment to stakeholders. He further underscored the importance of discipline, determination, and development in the education process, advocating for the creation of outstanding citizens through the Indian education system.“Work hard on instilling a sense of patriotism within the children, and this country will become the strongest nation in the world,” he remarked.



During the summit, Dr. Marwah was honored for his extensive contributions to education over the past 32 years. His achievements include the establishment of AAFT University, a prestigious institution dedicated to creative arts in Raipur. With nine world records to his name, Dr. Marwah's dedication and influence in the field of education are widely recognized.



“I am thankful to President of the Organization, Farheen Khan, for inviting me here and presenting this opportunity to be with so many educators. I also thank you all for this award,” said Dr. Marwah, expressing his gratitude for the recognition.



The National Education Summit brought together educators, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss the future of education in India. Dr. Marwah's address set a tone of inspiration and commitment to excellence, reinforcing the summit's goals of fostering innovation and patriotism in the education sector.



