Sightsavers India Celebrates The Graduates Of The 24 Month Long Ophthalmologist Fellowship Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd September, 2024: Sightsavers India is proud to announce the successful completion of the India Fellowship Programme by a distinguished group of young ophthalmologists. This 24-month fellowship, running from August 2022 to July 2024, was designed to provide comprehensive training and hands-on experience in eye care, especially rural eye care.



The six graduating fellows – Dr. Mohd Saif, Dr. Reshma Sonowal, Dr. Faizah Shahreer Ahmad, Dr. Aniza Nagpal, Dr. Saamragye Srivastava, and Dr. M. Srinivasan Gounder -received their specialized training at two of India\'s premier eye care institutions, Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi and ICare Noida. Over the course of the programme, they extended critical ophthalmic services to underserved rural communities, significantly enhancing the availability of eye care in these regions.



Achievements of the Fellows



· The graduating cohort addressed the need for quality eye care services in rural pockets across Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Jhabua and Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Kalahandi (Odisha), Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh), and Hazaribagh (Jharkhand).



· They extended OPD services and undertook comprehensive clinical assessments of over a lakh rural beneficiaries and performed cataract surgeries for more than 14,000 individuals. Additionally, they participated in outreach camps in remote areas, offering their expertise to those who needed it the most.



· They actively participated in the RAAB (Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness) survey in Samastipur, Bihar which aimed to estimate the prevalence and causes of avoidable blindness and visual impairment in people above 50 years of age and yielded a helpful amount of data.



The India Fellowship Programme by Sightsavers India is a testament to the organization\'s commitment to eliminating avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for visually impaired individuals. By training and deploying skilled ophthalmologists in rural areas, the Fellows are making a tangible impact on the eye health sector.



“The success of our fellows is a proud moment for Sightsavers India. Their hard work and perseverance have brought hope and vision to thousands in rural communities,” said RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India.“We are especially proud of the fact that they ventured into rural India and performed extensive fieldwork. They have set a high standard for future fellows and have made a lasting impact on the communities they served. We look forward to welcoming more dedicated fellows in the coming years and continuing our mission to eliminate avoidable blindness.\"



We are excited to announce that applications for the upcoming term are now being accepted. Visit our website for application guidelines and program information-

Join us in our efforts to expand access to high-quality eye care in rural areas and make a meaningful difference where it's needed most.



About Sightsavers India Fellowship Programme



Sightsavers India Fellowship is an opportunity for promising and passionate young ophthalmologists to get trained at some of the leading eye health institutes in India. Alongside, the fellows will get a chance to apply these skills and knowledge in a real-world scenario while being placed under Sightsavers India Eye Health Programme.



The program identifies promising young ophthalmologists from India and grooms them through an innovative course to enhance their perspectives on rural eye health.



Over the period of 24 months, the fellows experience a structured skill enhancement and mentoring process covering not only clinical and surgical ophthalmology but also managerial and holistic life skills. The process involves skills upgradation components and personal interactions with eminent leaders in eye care and development sector. Every stage of the fellowship program optimizes learning that helps the fellows transform into all-rounder seasoned professionals.





About Sightsavers India



Sightsavers India is a development organization committed to eliminating avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities across India and has made significant strides in extending eye care services to underserved and rural areas. The organisation operates with a focus on sustainable, long-term impact by strengthening existing health systems. The organization collaborates closely with government agencies and local partners to enhance the capabilities of community organizations and to scale up operations for Eye Health, Social Inclusion, and Inclusive Education-the three core areas of work.







Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Pashmi Shah

Email :...