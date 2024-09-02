Sandeep Marwah Invited To Speak At The 19Th Asia Media Summit In Malaysia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kuala Lumpur: The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) is pleased to announce that Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), has been invited to attend the prestigious 19th Asia Media Summit 2024. The event, themed“Media: The New Odyssey,” will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from September 1st to 5th, 2024.



The Asia Media Summit (AMS) is an annual international media organized by AIBD as its flagship event. Each year, the summit is guided by a theme developed in consultation with members, partners, and global media experts. This unique broadcasting event in the Asia-Pacific region attracts around 500 top-ranking broadcasters, decision-makers, media professionals, regulators, scholars, and stakeholders from within and outside the region.



The 19th Asia Media Summit 2024 will focus on the profound transformations in the broadcasting industry driven by technological advancements and societal shifts. Under the theme“The New Odyssey,” the summit will explore media's quest for innovation and resilience in the face of adversity. Key issues to be addressed include bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusive broadcasting, and leveraging emerging technologies for positive change.



As the host country for the AIBD, Malaysia, through its Ministry of Communication, is set to partner with AIBD to make this summit a significant success. This partnership will further solidify Malaysia's position as a leader in media development in the region and beyond.



Ms. Philomena Gnanapragasam, Director of the AIBD Secretariat, personally extended the invitation to Dr. Sandeep Marwah.“We are honoured to invite you to attend the 19th Asia Media Summit 2024 and participate as a speaker and honourable guest,” she said, acknowledging Dr. Marwah's contributions to the media and entertainment industry.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's participation in the summit underscores his commitment to fostering international media collaboration and innovation. His insights and experience will contribute significantly to the discussions on navigating the new odyssey of the broadcasting industry.





