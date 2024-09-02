Bayern Down Freiburg In Bundesliga

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Sep 2 (IANS) Goals from Harry Kane and Thomas Muller helped Bayern Munich to a 2-0 win over Freiburg in the second round of the Bundesliga.

Bayern almost doubled their advantage five minutes before the end of the first half, but Gnabry couldn't capitalize on Lukas Kubler's misplaced pass.

After the restart, Freiburg showed signs of life and went close through Kubler, who sent a dangerous square pass into the box and forced Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into a fine save in the 57th minute, reports Xinhua.

Bayern's attacking play slowed, and three minutes later, Freiburg went close again when Kim Min-jae had to clear from Patrick Osterhage.

Vincent Kompany's side continued to threaten, with Kingsley Coman shooting just wide of the right post in the 72nd minute.

Bayern doubled their advantage moments later when Gnabry squared for Muller, who scored his 245th goal and became Bayern's all-time record holder with 710 competitive appearances.

The second goal took the wind out of Freiburg's sails, resulting in their first defeat in two games.

"We always want to play the perfect game. In the first half, we were very dominant. In the second half, we weren't as quick. In the end, we won 2-0 and all the boys got some playing time," said Bayern coach Kompany.

In Sunday's other match, Heidenheim climbed to the top of the table with a 4-0 win over Augsburg.