Drones And Artillery: Enemy Attacked Nikopol At Night And In Morning
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol during the night and in the morning, using heavy artillery and drones.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russians do not leave Nikopol region alone. In the evening and after midnight, they shelled the district center. They sent a kamikaze drone. They used heavy artillery twice. The main thing is that there were no casualties,” he noted.
Lysak emphasized that attacks on Nikopol resumed in the morning.“It was a UAV again. We are investigating the consequences,” he said.
As reported, on the night of September 2, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine as Russian aviation launched cruise missiles
Photo: Getty Images
