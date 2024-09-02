Peaceful Parliamentary Elections Mark Azerbaijan's 33Rd Independence Anniversary, Says Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of its independence, we are very pleased that the parliamentary held peacefully and securely across all of brotherly Azerbaijan, including in the liberated Garabagh region, have concluded successfully, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagcı, on his offıcial“X” account.

“ We hope that the election results and the composition of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) will be beneficial for the brotherly people and state of Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.

It should be noted that the voting process for the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan ended on September 1 at 19:00. Voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan was 37.27%. The number of counted ballots was 2,196,771.