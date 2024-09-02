Peaceful Parliamentary Elections Mark Azerbaijan's 33Rd Independence Anniversary, Says Ambassador
On the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of its independence,
we are very pleased that the parliamentary elections held
peacefully and securely across all of brotherly Azerbaijan,
including in the liberated Garabagh region, have concluded
successfully, Azernews reports, citing the post
shared by Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagcı, on his
offıcial“X” account.
“ We hope that the election results and the composition of the
Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) will be beneficial for the
brotherly people and state of Azerbaijan," the ambassador
added.
It should be noted that the voting process for the parliamentary
elections in Azerbaijan ended on September 1 at 19:00. Voter
turnout in the snap parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan was
37.27%. The number of counted ballots was 2,196,771.
