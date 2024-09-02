TGS – Audio Cast Details For Presentation At The Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway (2 September 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce that CEO Kristian Johansen will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York City on Tuesday, 3 September, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.
A live Audio cast of the presentation is available from the LINK below and on the TGS website, A replay will be available for 180 days.
Audiocast link:
The presentation material will be published on the TGS website at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 3 September. About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (
For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Mobile: 992 42 235
...
MENAFN02092024004107003653ID1108625412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.