TGS – Audio Cast Details For Presentation At The Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway (2 September 2024) – TGS, a leading global provider of data and intelligence, is pleased to announce that CEO Kristian Johansen will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power in New York City on Tuesday, 3 September, 2024, beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A live cast of the presentation is available from the below and on the TGS website, A replay will be available for 180 days.

Audiocast link:



The presentation material will be published on the TGS website at 07:00 a.m. CEST on 3 September.



TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

IR & Communication

Mobile: 992 42 235

...