Voting Rights And Capital
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the“Company”)
2 September 2024
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R the Company would like to notify the market of the following:
At the close of business on the 30 August 2024, the Company had 72,913,000 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 7,608,133 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 65,304,867.
The above figure 65,304,867 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850
MENAFN02092024004107003653ID1108625404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.