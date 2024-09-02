(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2nd September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 30th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,644 Lowest price per share (pence): 671.00 Highest price per share (pence): 688.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 683.6436

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 683.6436 1,644 671.00 688.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 30 August 2024 08:05:01 117 671.00 XLON 00295628154TRLO1 30 August 2024 09:45:55 216 676.00 XLON 00295684129TRLO1 30 August 2024 11:29:00 119 681.00 XLON 00295777317TRLO1 30 August 2024 12:27:56 64 683.00 XLON 00295778826TRLO1 30 August 2024 12:27:56 50 683.00 XLON 00295778827TRLO1 30 August 2024 12:27:56 113 683.00 XLON 00295778828TRLO1 30 August 2024 13:02:32 117 688.00 XLON 00295779230TRLO1 30 August 2024 13:02:32 122 686.00 XLON 00295779231TRLO1 30 August 2024 13:20:16 123 685.00 XLON 00295779536TRLO1 30 August 2024 14:39:31 123 688.00 XLON 00295781433TRLO1 30 August 2024 15:39:58 116 688.00 XLON 00295784068TRLO1 30 August 2024 15:40:09 116 688.00 XLON 00295784078TRLO1 30 August 2024 15:40:09 5 688.00 XLON 00295784079TRLO1 30 August 2024 16:01:05 122 688.00 XLON 00295785057TRLO1 30 August 2024 16:01:05 121 688.00 XLON 00295785058TRLO1

