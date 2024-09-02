Disposable Cutlery Market Is Slated To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.4% To Reach A Valuation Of $22.1 Billion By 2035

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disposable cutlery size was valued at $11.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $22.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2035

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Disposable Cutlery Market ," The disposable cutlery market size was valued at $11.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $22.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2035.

Disposable cutlery refers to single-use utensils made from materials such as plastic, wood, or compostable materials. Disposable cutlery serves various purposes in both domestic and commercial settings. In households, it offers convenience for picnics, parties, and outdoor events, which eliminated the need for washing up. Whereas in the food service industry, it facilitates quick and hygienic meal preparation, serving, and disposal, particularly in fast-food restaurants, cafes, and catering services. In addition, disposable cutlery is popular for takeaway and delivery orders that provides customers with convenient eating utensils for on-the-go consumption without the hassle of returning or washing items.

The growth in outdoor and recreational activities has become a key driver in the disposable cutlery market growth. As per the Outdoor Participation Trends report 2023, the outdoor recreation participant base grew by 2.3% in 2022, reaching a record 168.1 million participants, which accounts for 55% of the U.S. population aged six and older. With more individuals involved in outdoor activities such as picnics, camping, and outdoor festivals, the demand for convenient, portable eating solutions such as disposable cutlery is expected to rise. Disposable cutlery offers a practical alternative, as it eliminates the hassle of washing and transporting traditional utensils. The lightweight and compact nature of disposable cutlery has made it an ideal choice for on-the-go dining experiences during outdoor adventures. Furthermore, the shift in consumer preference has encouraged manufacturers to innovate and tailor disposable cutlery products to cater specifically to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts. As outdoor recreational activities continue to gain popularity, the demand for disposable cutlery is expected to maintain its upward trajectory and present significant market growth in the coming years.

However, health concerns regarding disposable cutlery primarily arise from the materials used in their production. Plastic cutlery, for instance, often contains harmful chemicals such as bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which can leach into food and beverages, posing potential health risks, particularly when exposed to heat. There are several studies that have linked these chemicals to various health issues, including hormone disruption, reproductive problems, and certain cancers. As awareness of these risks grows, consumers are increasingly cautious of using disposable plastic cutlery, leading to a decline in market demand.

Furthermore, the rise in demand for packaged food in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA has generated significant market growth opportunities in the market. As more people in these regions opt for convenient, ready-to-eat meals, there is a simultaneous surge in the consumption of disposable utensils. Moreover, the rise in awareness of hygiene and food safety standards further fuels the demand for disposable cutlery in developing regions. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the cleanliness of utensils used in food service establishments, particularly in street food vendors and fast-food outlets. Disposable cutlery provides a hygienic solution, which ensures that each meal is served with a fresh set of utensils, thereby reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses. As a result, manufacturers and suppliers of disposable cutlery are presented with lucrative opportunities to cater to the increased demand in these emerging markets, driving growth and expansion in the industry.

According to disposable cutlery market analysis, the disposable cutlery market is segmented into type, material, end use, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into spoon, fork, and knife. By material, it is bifurcated into plastic and wood. By end use, it is categorized into household and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is divided into B2B, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

By type, the spoon segment dominated the global market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rise of food delivery services and takeout meals has necessitated the need for single-use utensils such as disposable spoons. In addition, the growth in trend of on-the-go lifestyles has increased the consumption of convenience foods, which often require disposable spoon cutlery. The popularity of outdoor events, picnics, and camping trips has also contributed to the demand for disposable spoons. Environmental concerns have led to a shift toward more eco-friendly options made from biodegradable materials such as bamboo or plant-based plastics. Cost-effectiveness and ease of use have further fueled the preference for disposable spoon cutlery over traditional reusable options in various settings.

By material, the plastic segment dominated the global disposable cutlery market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Plastic disposable cutlery is more affordable to produce and purchase, which has made it a preferred choice for budget-conscious consumers and businesses. In addition, plastic utensils offer greater durability and resistance to breakage compared to wooden counterparts, particularly in high-traffic settings such as fast-food restaurants and outdoor events. Furthermore, the lightweight and disposable nature of plastic cutlery has made it convenient for on-the-go consumption and large-scale catering operations, contributing to its widespread popularity despite growing environmental concerns surrounding plastic pollution.

By end use, the commercial segment dominated the global market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Disposable cutlery offers convenience and hygiene, which eliminates the need for washing and sterilizing reusable utensils, which can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. Moreover, disposable cutlery is cost-effective, especially for establishments with high customer turnover, as it eliminates the expenses associated with purchasing, maintaining, and replacing reusable utensils. It provides a sanitary solution, reducing the risk of cross-contamination and foodborne illnesses. Furthermore, disposable cutlery is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for catering services, food trucks, and outdoor events. Thus, it offers a practical solution for establishments with limited dishwashing facilities, ensuring a consistent supply of clean utensils for customers are important disposable cutlery market trends.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated the global market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The B2B disposable cutlery ecosystem consists of various stakeholders such as manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and food service providers, facilitating transactions through marketplaces. Suppliers offer cutlery directly or through seamless B2B channels, which ensures smooth monetary transactions without intermediaries. The evolution of B2B e-commerce introduces digital procurement has simplified operations for manufacturers and vendors. Digital marketing platforms such as Facebook and Instagram enable manufacturers to highlight products, expanding their consumer base and enhancing brand perception. Thus, the digitalization trend streamlines processes and fosters growth opportunities within the disposable cutlery market.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest Disposable Cutlery Market Share during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and a rapidly expanding population in countries such as China and India drive demand for convenient, single-use utensils in commercial settings. The region's thriving food service industry, coupled with increasing consumer spending on dining out, fuels the need for disposable cutlery. In addition, manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific benefit from lower production costs and favorable government policies, which enhances their competitiveness in the global market. Furthermore, growth in awareness of hygiene and sanitation further boosts disposable cutlery market demand, further strengthening the sales of disposable cutlery in the region.

The key players operating in the disposable cutlery industry include Anchor Packaging Pty Ltd., BioPak, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corporation, Gold Plast SPA, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, Huhtamaki, Novolex, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., and Vegware Ltd.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the spoon segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.

By material, the plastic segment was the largest segment in the global disposable cutlery market during the forecast period.

By end use, the commercial segment was the largest segment in 2023.

By distribution channel, B2B segment was the largest segment in 2023.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.

