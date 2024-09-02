Adam Sandler Reveals His Favourite Taylor Swift Song

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) star Adam Sandler said that his favourite Taylor Swift song is“The Best Day” because of his daughters.

The 57-year-old star, who has daughters Sadie and Sunny with his wife Jackie Titone, said he rates the track as his top Swift song as it was one of the first ones from the 34-year-old singer's discography his girls wanted him to hear.

He told Billboard:“Everything (my two daughters) throw on I love, but one of the first ones they threw on when they were young was 'The Best Day'. We connected with that when the kids were young."

The song is from Swift's album "Fearless," and the actor added he and his family now have a tradition of listening to all her new releases together, reports co.

He added:“Every album, we listen to the first day it comes out. There's not a song they don't know every word to.”

Sandler had appeared on the“New Heights” podcast co-hosted by Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

When Travis brought up how Sandler had taken his daughters to the premiere of his girlfriend's concert film 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', he said:“What a girl. She means so much to our house. Since the kids were little, we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song.”

The actor added on the podcast they were excited about Swift and Travis' relationship, which started last summer.

He said:“At first, when you guys first started dating, my God was my family, like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman, and she's having so much fun with him'. Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole family is, like, high-fiving.”