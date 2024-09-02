Sword Group : 1St Step In German-Speaking Switzerland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group acquired INCOR, a company based in Bern!

INCOR is a Bern-based company specialising in Digital Transformation.



INCOR has developed digital know-how on long-term projects mainly dedicated to the Institutions of the Swiss Confederation.



INCOR's current trend is CHF6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8%, which should increase from 2025.

This company will be consolidated in the Group's accounts from 1 July 2024.

This is fully in line with the announced strategy of establishing a presence in German-speaking Switzerland.

At its financial meeting on 11 September, the Group will present the accelerators in its strategic plan.

To attend this meeting and find out all the latest Sword news, please register here .



About Sword Group

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: ...



Attachment

SwordGroup_INCOR EN FV