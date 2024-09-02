Manali to Munnar: 7 FAMOUS hill-stations visit in India THIS September

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) September is the perfect month to explore India's hill stations as the monsoon's retreat leaves behind lush landscapes, misty mornings, and pleasant weather. From the serene valleys of Himachal Pradesh to the tea-scented hills of the Nilgiris, these destinations offer rejuvenation and tranquility

Nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali is a popular hill station known for its picturesque landscapes and adventure activities

Munnar, set in the Western Ghats, is famous for its rolling tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and cool climate. September brings fresh greenery after the monsoon

Darjeeling, the 'Queen of the Hills,' offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range. In September, the monsoon recedes, leaving the town refreshed and vibrant

Ooty, nestled in the Nilgiris, is a charming hill station known for its colonial architecture, botanical gardens, and scenic lakes. The September weather enhances its beauty

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its colonial charm and stunning vistas. September offers clear skies and a pleasant climate

Nainital, set around a tranquil lake, is a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand. The town is surrounded by seven hills, offering panoramic views

Shillong, the Scotland of the East, is known for its rolling hills, pine forests, and vibrant culture. September brings clear skies and cascading waterfalls