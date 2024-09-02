Dennis Mukeera and Bridget Namubiru Release New Urban Fantasy Novel: Borrowed Destiny

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where every shadow hides a secret and every whisper conceals danger, Gole's quest for freedom becomes a race against the darkness.



Dennis Mukeera and Bridget Namubiru are pleased to announce the release of their new urban fantasy novel, Borrowed Destiny: The Weight and Burden of Soul Sacrifice. This gripping novel promises to transport readers into a world of dark schemes, psychological horrors, and forbidden romance.



In Borrowed Destiny, readers are introduced to Gole, a character far from home in a desolate desert, desperately attempting to escape the clutches of the malevolent Azura. The tranquility of his morning is shattered when a sinister voice from behind him forces him into a chilling confrontation. Hunted by the shape-shifting Grimharbinger Malik and bound by a blood oath, Gole’s quest for freedom becomes a nerve-wracking journey filled with psychological terrors and time-bending twists.



As Gole battles to save both himself and his mother from the encroaching darkness, he encounters a perilous journey through shadows and a forbidden romance that defies reality. Faced with the ultimate challenge, Gole must confront his deepest fears or risk losing everything he holds dear.



About the Author:

Dennis Mukeera is a seasoned storyteller with a rich background in filmmaking and production. Since 2001, Dennis has been behind the scenes, shaping narratives for acclaimed projects such as The Coffeeshop. His dynamic career spans continents, bringing stories to life from Africa to Hollywood. With a passion for weaving fantastical and suspenseful tales,



Dennis now steps into the spotlight as an author, blending imagination with mystery.

Bridget Namubiru is a skilled writer whose expertise complements Dennis Mukeera’s vision, contributing to the novel’s intricate plot and immersive world-building.





MENAFN02092024006887014834ID1108625291