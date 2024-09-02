(MENAFN- Global Advertising) George Abou Kassm, a seasoned software engineer and the visionary founder of Autobot – announced today the launch of this revolutionary AI service in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This AI solution is designed to transform business operations, enhancing customer service and operational efficiency through innovative automation.



Transforming Business Operations with AI

Autobot introduces customizable AI solutions that adapt to the unique needs of each business, promising not only to enhance customer engagement but also to streamline everyday tasks. "AI is reshaping business potentials, turning challenges into opportunities for growth," said George Abou Kassm.

The launch marks a significant step in bringing cutting-edge technology to the GCC market, aligning with initiatives like the launch of the world’s first-ever specialist AI university in the UAE - the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. By addressing the unique evolving challenges faced by businesses in the GCC, Autobot is set to become a key player in the region's digital transformation journey.



Strategic Benefits for GCC Businesses

For business owners, the imperative to embrace AI is clear: it amplifies profits while minimizing costs. Autobot stands out in this regard, offering a suite of services designed to enhance business operations seamlessly.

• Aim to reduce operational costs by 10% to 45%, with potential savings in the millions.

• Enhance customer service with 24/7 automated support.

• Improve data security and compliance with regional privacy regulations.



Ready to Integrate, Easy to Use

With an intuitive interface, Autobot is user-friendly and requires minimal training, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit immediately. Its integration capabilities ensure seamless adaptation to existing tech stacks, enhancing operations without disrupting current workflows.



“Our goal is to democratize AI, making it accessible and beneficial for every business,” added Abou Kassm. Real-life use cases have shown businesses reporting annual savings ranging from $40,000 to over $130,000, depending on the application.



Join the Digital Transformation

The future of business operations is here, and it's chatty, efficient, and powered by AI. To explore how Autobot can revolutionize your business, visit Autobot’s website. Embrace the future of business—it’s here and it’s powered by AI.

About Autobot:

Autobot AI, founded by George Aou Kassm, is dedicated to revolutionizing business operations through advanced artificial intelligence solutions. With a focus on simplifying AI integration for businesses of all sizes, Autobot AI aims to drive growth, efficiency, and innovation across various sectors. For more information, visit Autobot AI's website.











MENAFN02092024004361009251ID1108625290