2Nd Indonesia-Africa Forum Opens In Bali

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BALI, Sept 2 (NNN-ANTARA) – The second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF), organised by the Indonesian government, officially opened today in Bali, Indonesia's renowned resort island.

The forum, running from Sunday to Tuesday (tomorrow), has brought together over 1,400 delegates, including seven heads of state from Asia and Africa, along with ministers, entrepreneurs and scholars from various countries.

Themed“Bandung Spirit for Africa's Agenda 2063,” the forum aims to enhance partnerships between Indonesia and Africa, in critical areas of energy, food security, and minerals.

In his opening address, Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, outlined four key points in tackling challenges facing the international community. He highlighted the centrality of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in global development, Indonesia's dedication to the Global South, the Indonesia-Africa partnership, and the reinvigoration of global solidarity.

The forum will continue with a business exhibition today and tomorrow, focusing on sectors such as energy, food and consumer goods, strategic and defence industries, and healthcare. The exhibition has attracted participation from 103 companies and 139 entrepreneurs from Africa, alongside approximately 350 Indonesian businesses.

The first IAF was held in Apr, 2018, also in Bali, with representatives from 47 African countries participating.– NNN-ANTARA