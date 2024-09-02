Serbian Observer: Election Results Mirror Democratic Values In Azerbaijan
The snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held in
accordance with high Democratic standards. Secrecy was maintained,
suggesting that the elections were legitimate. No circumstances
were found that would hinder the election process.
These views were voiced by the member of the National Assembly
of Serbia, Jivota Starčević, at the press conference organized on
the preliminary results of the extraordinary parliamentary
elections held on September 1.
"As a result of the professional work of the Central Election
Commission, the process was organized in accordance with the
requirements of the Election Code and within the framework of laws.
The materials were duly delivered to the polling stations and the
voting process started on time. As a representative of a foreign
country, I was able to get acquainted with all the documents at the
stations," said the Serbian deputy.
The international observer emphasized that the results of the
election show the value given to democratic values and principles
in Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that the parliamentary elections were held in
6478 polling stations in 125 constituencies. 990 candidates
competed in the parliamentary elections.
