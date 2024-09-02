Serbian Observer: Election Results Mirror Democratic Values ​​In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The snap parliamentary in Azerbaijan were held in accordance with high standards. Secrecy was maintained, suggesting that the elections were legitimate. No circumstances were found that would hinder the election process.

These views were voiced by the member of the National Assembly of Serbia, Jivota Starčević, at the press organized on the preliminary results of the extraordinary parliamentary elections held on September 1.

"As a result of the professional work of the Central Election Commission, the process was organized in accordance with the requirements of the Election Code and within the framework of laws. The materials were duly delivered to the polling stations and the voting process started on time. As a representative of a foreign country, I was able to get acquainted with all the documents at the stations," said the Serbian deputy.

The international observer emphasized that the results of the election show the value given to democratic values ​​and principles in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the parliamentary elections were held in 6478 polling stations in 125 constituencies. 990 candidates competed in the parliamentary elections.