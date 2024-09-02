Qatar Athletes Excel At World U20 Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar excelled at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships reaching the finals in their respective events. Apart from Hatem Hamid (800m), Seif Abdelsalam advanced to the final of pole vault while Omar Dawood reached the title showdown of 110 meters hurdles.

Ahmed Jibreen booked his spot in the final of discus throw besides the quartet of Mazen, Osama, Mahmoud and Khaled, who entered the 4x400m relay finals. The ongoing event taking place in Lima, Peru is deemed crucial to prepare the Al Annabi athletes for the forthcoming global and international championships.