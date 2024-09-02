Hepsor AS Subsidiary To Build A Wooden Apartment Building In Central Tallinn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hepsor V7 OÜ, a subsidiary of Hepsor AS, acquired a property in the heart of Tallinn, at Võistluse 7, where it is planned to build a unique environmentally friendly wooden apartment building.



A four-story apartment building is planned for development. The project is based on the sLender-type apartment building concept created by researchers and architects from the Estonian Academy of Arts, inspired by the early 20th-century Lender wooden house style. The building will be constructed entirely from wood, except for the stairwell in the center. The project focuses on environmental protection and includes green technological solutions that enhance climate resilience.

“Hepsor is committed to creating innovative and sustainable solutions, building unique and high-quality residential and commercial buildings. The construction of Estonia's first sLender apartment building enables us to offer environmentally friendly homes, ideal for conscious and forward-looking clients. Since the building will be unique in Estonia, we are taking sustainable apartment building development to a new level, making it an innovation benchmark for the entire sector,” said Henri Laks, member of the Management Board of Hepsor.

Hepsor's entire development portfolio in Estonia and Latvia, totals approximately 173,700 m2, which is roughly equally divided between residential and commercial projects. This new development is a valuable addition to Hepsor's real estate portfolio in Estonia.









Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

Email: ...

----------------------------

Hepsor AS ( ) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia, operating also in the Canadian real estate market since 2023. Over the last thirteen years Hepsor has developed more than 1,800 homes and 36,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement several innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 24 development projects with a total sellable space of 173,700 m2.