DYX TECHNOLOGY Merges With Dyxnet's Taiwan Branch Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - DYX PTE. LTD., a Singapore company, announces the successful of the Taiwan branch of DYXnet, a leading carrier-neutral in the Greater China region. Effective on September 1, 2024, the branch will operate as DYX PTE. LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH (hereafter referred to as "DYX Taiwan"). This merger is a strategic move to create synergies and provide customers with more professional and comprehensive services.



Strengthening Partner Ecosystem while Customer Rights and Services Remain Unaffected



This merger will not impact the rights of existing customers. The sales and technical teams at DYX Taiwan will be the original staff from DYXnet's Taiwan branch, ensuring product and service standards remain unchanged. Additionally, DYX Taiwan has been authorized as the sole distributor for DYXnet in Taiwan, continuing to deliver outstanding services to enterprises in the region.



In the face of global competition, the collaboration not only offers customers a broader array of products and services but also strengthens the partner ecosystem for both companies, providing diverse support for future business development and further solidifying the leadership position in the industry. The DYX Taiwan team will continue to customize the best-fit solutions for clients across various sectors, utilizing exceptional technology and services to create high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help Taiwan's businesses explore new opportunities.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About DYX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH Established in 2024, DYX TECHNOLOGY PTE. LTD. TAIWAN BRANCH is the former Taiwan branch of DYXnet and serves as a carrier-neutral network service provider. Upholding the commitment to excellence to meet the growing market demands of customers, the company is dedicated to offering enterprise network services that connect clients globally, including Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), and data centers, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI solutions. For more information, please visit the official website at .





