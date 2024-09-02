Hyderabad Weather Today: Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Asks IT, Ites Companies To Allow Work From Home Due To Weather

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad weather today: The Hyderabad Traffic has issued an advisory on social asking IT and IT service companies to allow employees to work from home instead of travelling to their offices amid the heavy rainfall in the state.

In a post on the social media X (formerly known as Twitter), the D Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner Cyderabad Traffic Police stated,“In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), I request all IT & ITES companies to encourage work from home on 02.09.2024 (Monday).”

| Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar bags silver in men's high jump T-47

“The safety and well-being of employees are of utmost importance, and I believe that allowing them to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather . Additionally, this measure would also help reduce traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services are not hindered,” he added.

All Schools to Remain Closed

Meanwhile, all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain closed today (September 2) due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, officials said on Sunday (September 1), ANI reported.

The Hyderabad district collector announced the closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

“Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children,” the District Collector said in a post on X.

| US elections 2024: Harris edges out Trump in swing states, says poll data Flood Situation in Khammam

In Khammam, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu visited flood-affected areas and relief shelters in his constituency, specifically Vagavedu Village, Madhira Mandal, during the early hours. He also directed officials to make necessary arrangements for flood victims.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also instructed all government department officials to be on high alert.

The water flow of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad has increased, the ANI report said.

| Telangana, Andhra rains claim ten lives, schools shut in Hyderabad | 10 updates Telangana Rains Forecast

According to the latest weather update from Telangana , Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, said the state is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

“Red warnings have been issued for today and tomorrow in Telangana. East and Northeast districts are under red warnings, while north and south districts have been issued orange warnings for the same period. All districts are under heavy rainfall warnings. GHMC is expected to see moderate to heavy rains at times. Hyderabad is under an orange warning for today and tomorrow,” he said.

As per the IMD, the Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana, adding that very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mahabubabad, a few places in Warangal, and isolated places in B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy Districts of Telangana.

(With inputs from ANI)