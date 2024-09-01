APRA And ASIC Release Notes On Superannuation CEO Roundtables - June And July 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO Roundtables held on Tuesday 18 June and Tuesday 16 July 2024.

The roundtables were hosted by APRA and ASIC. They were attended by 12 superannuation trustee Chief Executive Officers, representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtables – June and July 2024 .

Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.