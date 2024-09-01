Anjalts Unveils Epic Rock Song 'Bluency Of You' Ahead Of Full Album Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IXO LAUNCHES ANJALTS LATEST SINGLE 'BLUENCY OF YOU' AUGUST 30 WITH THE FULL ALBUM 'BLUENCY' TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 6

- AnjaltsNEW YORK, USA, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excitement fills the air, as American composer Anjalts, known for her edgy creativity, brings to light her latest single, 'Bluency of You ,' an alternative rock epic arrangement lifted off her keenly anticipated second album 'Bluency.' The full album is set to launch on September 6, features 15 tracks composed by the emerging musician/songwriter with a dynamic synergy for color and sound.'Bluency of You' is a masterful pop-rock fusion with an eccentric twist, marking a year-long exploration of introspection with the color blue. In this track, the artist brings a momentous energetic force in writing, producing, and performing every note that unfolds like an epic narrative. The composition structure takes on an avant-garde arrangement with electric guitar riffs that are as eclectic as they are electrifying, and reminiscent of the atmospheric soundscapes found in a cinematic video game saga. Brings to light an artist divergent enough to walk an alternative path that brings multi-genre blends of melody and music back into the forefront.As the artist stated:“Musicians are like explorers, transforming deep emotions into songs. For me, these feelings often resonate with the colors of auras and I tend to combine them with sound. When I was composing songs for the 'Bluency' album, I felt a strong connection to a blue aura and infused it into my songs. Nevertheless, it's all about perspective-what feels blue to me might feel red to someone else. And maybe there's beauty in celebrating the blend of those different colors together.” (Anjalts)The narrative of a 'blue' phase in the artist's life resonates an intensity in each verse. Becoming an introspective, yet melodic improvisation of an expansive sonic experience. Exploring many aspirations delineating from hard issues from cyber-bullying in tracks like 'Code Blue', the twisted meaning of 'Be My Hero', relishing an open mind in 'Heaven Has Another Door' – or the allure of a dreamer in 'World Gone Madder' barely touches the surface of a composer's creativity laid bare in its vulnerable silhouette. With blaring electric guitar riffs, heavy drum sets, and flowing synths in ebbs and tides underlays seamless atmospheric reverbs and delays amplifying Anjalts intoxicating airy vocals that lifts the album to otherworldly levels.According to Acen Sinclair, the studio engineer at IXO Music,“It is a glimpse into the mind of a tumultuous blue experience of life, love, and freedom fused into becoming our better selves.” Sinclair notes that working with Anjalts is always an unpredictable experience, since the artist is known for keeping her first takes improvising solos and vocal melodies as is, and values the creativity of what is true intuitively in those first moments recorded.“I remember my experience of listening to songs like 'Bette Davis Eyes' by Kim Carnes, 'Crazy' by Gnarls Barkley, and 'Born in the U.S.A' by Bruce Springsteen, and the natural dynamics that just resonated vividly, and later I found out how rare it was that these songs were all recorded as is, in their first takes.”The 'Bluency' album drives the same allure and rebellious vibe that allows Anjalts' music to evolve, from the instinctual part of the songwriter and the passion of a musician. This comprehensive collection of 15 songs unveils a reclusive artist with a distinct and evolving sound. From the rock dynamic tracks of 'Airbender Alone' to the neo-soul mix of 'Sometimes the Angels Cry' or the quiet acoustic arrangement in 'There Was a Man,' Anjalts tells the story of a veteran soldier returning home after years of fighting in a war, all become part of this electrifying rock momentum. A contrasting theme when compared to her first cross-genre pop/hip-hop/ album 'Air to Fire' which was released in February 2023 amassed over a million streams and propelled an independent, emerging artist into the hearts of listeners around the world.The album was mastered at Abbey Roads studio in London, UK, and shares the innovation of raw dynamics and spatial finesse that remains legendary in preserving the artist's creativity to the next level.To experience the full 'Bluency' album and view the song list, check out Bandcamp for pre-orders available after September 6.For now, be the first to listen to the #15 Track 'Bluency of You' HERECONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website:Instagram:YouTube:Twitter:Facebook:

