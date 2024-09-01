Sonam Recalls How Divya Bharti Used To Playfully Call Her 'Madam Producer'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Former Sonam recently took a walk down memory lane as she reminisced about working on the 'Vishwatma' with her friend, the late actress Divya Bharti.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture from the sets of 'Vishwatma' which also features the iconic track 'Saat Samundar Paar'.

She also penned a long note in the caption and recollected her experience of working on the film with her friend, and her ex-husband Rajiv Rai. The actress shared that she worked on the film at the age of 18. However, this was not first time she faced the camera. The actress made her debut at the age of 15 in the Telugu movie 'Samrat'.

She wrote,“Revisiting the iconic #Vishwatma era! At just 18, I was part of the unforgettable 'Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya' song shoot by iconic director @rajiv_rai_ @trimurtifilms music by genius #vijushah at Filmcity, alongside the entire star-studded cast, including @naseeruddin49 @iamsunnydeol, @chunkypanday , #DivyaBharti, #JyotsnaSingh, and #AmrishPuri. We had an absolute blast on set”.

She further mentioned,“The legendary #SarojKhan's choreography added magic to the sequence, while @abujanisandeepkhosla's exquisite outfits made it a visual treat. It was also my first shoot as a newlywed 18-year-old, which made the experience even more unique, especially being directed by my ex-husband and now a dear friend @rajiv_rai_ . I fondly remember how Divya Bharti would playfully call me 'Madam Producer.' This experience remains etched in my memory as a truly unforgettable adventure”.

Sonam was married to producer-director Rajiv Rai, with whom she worked on 'Tridev' and 'Vishwatma'. The two have a son Gaurav Rai, who was diagnosed with autism at an early age. The couple initially lived in Los Angeles and then settled in Europe. However, the marriage deteriorated, and they got divorced officially in 2016.