(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 2 (NNN-MA'AN) – Hundreds of thousands of Israelis rallied across the yesterday, demanding regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza.

According to the regime's Ynet news site, around 700,000 people participated in demonstrations on main roads and at junctions statewide, with 550,000 attending the central rally in Tel Aviv. The protests began in the morning, after the regime's Defence Forces (IDF), announced the recovery of six hostages' bodies, and the rallies continued through the night.

In Tel Aviv, an emotional demonstration took place outside the Kirya military base, the IDF's headquarters. Protesters waved Israeli flags and chanted“A deal - Now!” Many carried posters featuring the hostages. There are still 101 hostages in Gaza, with about half presumed dead due to either Hamas attacks or the Israeli regime's bombings.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, addressed the crowd, claiming that there is“a deal proposal on the table,” but that Netanyahu refuses to accept it, to avoid losing support from his coalition of pro-settler leaders.

Later in the night, thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv set fire on the Ayalon Highway, temporarily blocking the main freeway. Police said, they dispersed the crowd and reported at least 12 arrests statewide.

By nightfall, cinemas, theaters, museums, universities, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and other businesses across the regime closed, in solidarity with the protest.

The demonstrations are expected to continue today, with a general strike. Arnon Bar-David, secretary-general of the Histadrut, Israel's largest workers' organisation, announced the strike on live television, accusing Netanyahu of hindering the deal due to“political considerations.”

The protests followed the recovery of the bodies of two women and four men from Gaza. The IDF alleged they were killed in a Hamas tunnel shortly before soldiers arrived.– NNN-MA'AN